Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Russel Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

RUS stock opened at C$21.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.81, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Russel Metals has a 12 month low of C$19.72 and a 12 month high of C$30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$22.09.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.55. The company had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Russel Metals will post 2.5100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 27th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.06%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc distributes steel and metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metal Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Center segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon and general line steel products, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

