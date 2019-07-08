RPS Group (LON:RPS) Price Target Lowered to GBX 150 at Royal Bank of Canada

RPS Group (LON:RPS) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RPS. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of RPS Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Numis Securities lowered shares of RPS Group to an add rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.01) price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of LON RPS opened at GBX 118.40 ($1.55) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $268.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 165.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.46. RPS Group has a one year low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a one year high of GBX 259 ($3.38).

In other RPS Group news, insider Catherine Glickman bought 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.42) per share, with a total value of £39,775 ($51,973.08). Also, insider John Douglas bought 18,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £19,849.99 ($25,937.53). In the last three months, insiders purchased 221,050 shares of company stock valued at $25,728,450.

About RPS Group

RPS Group plc, a consultancy company, provides advice on the development and management of the built and natural environment; planning and development of strategic infrastructure; and evaluation and development of energy, water, and other resources. The company operates through Built and Natural Environment, Energy, and Australia Asia Pacific segments.

