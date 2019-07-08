Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of OceanaGold (OTCMKTS:OCANF) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OCANF. Barclays raised OceanaGold from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of OceanaGold in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OceanaGold currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OceanaGold stock opened at $2.64 on Friday. OceanaGold has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.80.

OceanaGold Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, United States of America.

