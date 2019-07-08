Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Roan Resources Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It focused on the development, exploration and acquisition of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Merge, SCOOP and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma. Roan Resources Inc. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Roan Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

ROAN opened at $1.59 on Friday. Roan Resources has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $19.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97.

Roan Resources (OTCMKTS:ROAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.68 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elliott Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $132,355,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $123,287,000. Marble Ridge Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $19,738,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $17,005,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roan Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $16,406,000.

Linn Energy, Inc, through its equity interest in Roan Resources LLC, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It holds interests in various assets that cover approximately 150,000 net acres located in Merge, SCOOP, and STACK plays of the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

