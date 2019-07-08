Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 189.55 ($2.48).

Get Restaurant Group alerts:

RTN stock opened at GBX 140.10 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.86, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.10 ($1.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.94 ($2.91). The stock has a market capitalization of $688.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, Firejacks, Wagamama, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.