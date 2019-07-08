QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Announces $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.072 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

QAD has a dividend payout ratio of -1,450.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect QAD to earn $0.07 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.29 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 414.3%.

Get QAD alerts:

NASDAQ QADA opened at $42.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $831.43 million, a P/E ratio of 83.02 and a beta of 1.12. QAD has a 1 year low of $38.32 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.38.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.25 million. QAD had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie Stretch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $168,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $87,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,514,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,265,951.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,020. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on QADA shares. B. Riley set a $55.00 target price on QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet downgraded QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.33.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for QAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.