PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a market perform rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.22.

Shares of NASDAQ PRAH opened at $98.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $82.12 and a 1 year high of $121.98.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.84 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 28.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 842 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

