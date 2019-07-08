Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Earns Reduce Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUS. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut Plus500 to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 770 ($10.06) in a research note on Friday, April 12th.

Get Plus500 alerts:

Shares of PLUS stock opened at GBX 611.20 ($7.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 598.18. Plus500 has a 1 year low of GBX 399.70 ($5.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,076 ($27.13).

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). Its platform allows its customers to trade CFDs over approximately 2,200 financial instruments, such as equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Plus500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plus500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.