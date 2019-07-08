Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on PEBO. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:PEBO opened at $32.61 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.81. The company has a market capitalization of $674.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.76.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $49.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $63,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 148,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,851.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 10,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $324,356.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 145,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,708,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,154 shares of company stock worth $392,798. Insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 438.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

