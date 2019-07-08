PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PFSI. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities restated a hold rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFSI opened at $22.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $18.77 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.47.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $247.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.88 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 11.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Mccallion sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $227,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 39,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $902,644.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,940 shares of company stock worth $4,451,774. Company insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

