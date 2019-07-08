Peel Hunt Reiterates “Hold” Rating for AO World (LON:AO)

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of AO World (LON:AO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital upgraded AO World to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AO World from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 93 ($1.22) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of AO World in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AO World from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. AO World has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 132 ($1.72).

Shares of LON AO opened at GBX 70.40 ($0.92) on Thursday. AO World has a twelve month low of GBX 70.43 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 156.60 ($2.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.76. The company has a market cap of $332.21 million and a P/E ratio of -18.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 90.26.

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

