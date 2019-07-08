Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Miton Group (LON:MGR)

Peel Hunt restated their add rating on shares of Miton Group (LON:MGR) in a research note released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Miton Group from GBX 63 ($0.82) to GBX 69 ($0.90) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Miton Group stock opened at GBX 46.68 ($0.61) on Friday. Miton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 41 ($0.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 76.20 ($1.00). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.37.

Miton Group plc provides fund management services in the United Kingdom. It trades its funds under the MAM, MAM Funds, Midas Capital Partners, and Miton Asset Management fund brand names. The company was formerly known as Midas Capital lc and changed its name to MAM Funds plc in July 2010. Miton Group plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

