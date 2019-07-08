Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pacific Drilling SA (NYSE:PACD) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Zacks has also given Pacific Drilling an industry rank of 64 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NYSE PACD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 89,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,255. Pacific Drilling has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $9,500.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 7.53.

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Pacific Drilling had a negative return on equity of 125.49% and a negative net margin of 872.58%. The company had revenue of $65.92 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PACD. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,111,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Pacific Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,103,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Drilling Company Profile

Pacific Drilling SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an offshore drilling contractor. It provides offshore drilling services to the oil and natural gas industry. The company contracts its fleet of rigs to drill wells for its customers. It has a fleet of seven drillships. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

