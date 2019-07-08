ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

ONEX Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from ONEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

ONEXF stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. ONEX has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $75.96.

ONEX (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ONEX had a negative return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

