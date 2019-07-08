OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Scientific Learning (NYSE:SCIL) Critical Contrast

OneSmart International Edun Gr (NYSE:ONE) and Scientific Learning (OTCMKTS:SCIL) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

OneSmart International Edun Gr has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scientific Learning has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Scientific Learning’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneSmart International Edun Gr $419.14 million 3.14 $36.00 million ($1.02) -7.91 Scientific Learning $16.74 million 0.35 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr has higher revenue and earnings than Scientific Learning.

Profitability

This table compares OneSmart International Edun Gr and Scientific Learning’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneSmart International Edun Gr N/A N/A N/A Scientific Learning -1.45% N/A -2.71%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

31.2% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of OneSmart International Edun Gr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Scientific Learning shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OneSmart International Edun Gr and Scientific Learning, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneSmart International Edun Gr 0 0 1 0 3.00 Scientific Learning 0 0 0 0 N/A

OneSmart International Edun Gr currently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 93.31%. Given OneSmart International Edun Gr’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OneSmart International Edun Gr is more favorable than Scientific Learning.

Summary

OneSmart International Edun Gr beats Scientific Learning on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OneSmart International Edun Gr

OneSmart International Education Group Limited provides tutoring services for kindergarten and primary, middle, and high schools (K12) in the People's Republic of China. The company offers young children services, including Chinese language and computer programming under the HappyMath brand; and English tutoring services focusing on early childhood under the brand FasTrack English brand. It also provides tutoring services for exam preparation under the OneSmart VIP brand; language and culture programs for overseas education covering overseas study preparation, language training, and consultation services under the OneSmart International Education brand; English language proficiency tutoring services under the OneSmart Elite English brand; and summer and winter study tours under the OneSmart Study Camp brand. In addition, the company offers online education programs under the OneSmart Online brand through jrjb.com.cn; and OneSmart class program under the OneSmart Class brand. Further, it provides online K-12 tutoring, online kids English training, and online kids mathematics training services. As of August 31, 2018, the company operated a network of 315 study centers across 43 cities in China. The company was formerly known as OneSmart Education Group Limited. OneSmart International Education Group Limited was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Scientific Learning

Scientific Learning Corporation, an education company, develops, distributes, and licenses technology that accelerates learning by enhancing the processing efficiency of the brain. Its flagship Fast ForWord, a Web-based product, comprises Fast ForWord Language for elementary learners and Fast ForWord Literacy for adolescent learners that build foundational reading and language skills to help districts move below grade level learners to learn in the general classroom, and Fast ForWord Reading, which builds learning capacity through developing cognitive skills using exercises focusing on phonemic awareness, phonics and decoding, spelling, vocabulary, fluency, and comprehension. The company also provides Reading Assistant that offers a one-on-one reading tutor for learners; ResultsNow!, an online hosting and support solution for its Fast ForWord and Reading Assistant products; and BrainPro services targeted at learners who are below grade level. In addition, it offers on-site product training, technical installation, implementation management, consulting, and Web-based synchronous and asynchronous professional development services; and software technical update releases, as well as extensive telephone, email, and chat support services. The company offers learning solutions primarily to educational institutions, speech and language clinics, learning centers, and parents. Scientific Learning Corporation was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

