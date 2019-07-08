Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 102 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 102 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVN. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 86 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group set a CHF 83 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 95 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 85 price target on Novartis and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 88 price target on Novartis and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of CHF 89.18.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a fifty-two week low of CHF 72.45 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 88.30.

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.