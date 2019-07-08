NMC Health (LON:NMC) PT Lowered to GBX 4,100

NMC Health (LON:NMC) had its target price decreased by Barclays from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NMC. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,230 ($55.27) to GBX 4,240 ($55.40) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 3,600 ($47.04) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NMC Health from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,077 ($27.14) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,779.50 ($49.39).

Get NMC Health alerts:

Shares of NMC stock opened at GBX 2,474 ($32.33) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,384.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. NMC Health has a 12-month low of GBX 2,110 ($27.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,376 ($57.18).

In other NMC Health news, insider Prasanth Manghat bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,495 ($32.60) per share, with a total value of £1,871,250 ($2,445,119.56).

About NMC Health

NMC Health Plc provides healthcare services in the United Arab Emirates, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through two businesses, NMC Healthcare and NMC Trading. It owns and manages approximately 135 healthcare facilities that include hospitals, medical centers, long term care facilities, day surgery centers, fertility centers, and home health services providers.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for NMC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.