Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.50 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Neurometrix is a medical device company establishing a new standard of care through the design, development and sale of proprietary products used to diagnose neuropathies. Neuropathies are diseases of the peripheral nerves and parts of the spine that frequently are caused by or associated with diabetes, low back pain and carpal tunnel syndrome, as well as other clinical disorders. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NURO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurometrix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Neurometrix in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Neurometrix stock opened at $0.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55. The company has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.50. Neurometrix has a 12-month low of $0.36 and a 12-month high of $1.48.

Neurometrix (NASDAQ:NURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million. Neurometrix had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 11.77%. Analysts anticipate that Neurometrix will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Neurometrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a healthcare company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes.

