Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Navios Maritime Acquisition Co. (NYSE:NNA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Navios Maritime Acquisition’s earnings. Navios Maritime Acquisition reported earnings of ($2.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 28th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Navios Maritime Acquisition.

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $72.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.81 million. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative return on equity of 15.15% and a negative net margin of 27.89%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Navios Maritime Acquisition in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. 400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,187. The stock has a market cap of $84.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.90 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 18.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 28th. Navios Maritime Acquisition’s payout ratio is currently -15.83%.

Navios Maritime Acquisition Company Profile

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

