National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

NGG has been the topic of several other reports. Macquarie started coverage on National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised National Grid from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $53.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. National Grid has a fifty-two week low of $46.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25. The firm has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.0256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in National Grid by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its stake in National Grid by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in National Grid by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in National Grid by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

