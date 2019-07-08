Morgan Stanley Reiterates €29.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

Morgan Stanley set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on G1A. Deutsche Bank set a €22.00 ($25.58) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Commerzbank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.38 ($28.35).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €23.68 ($27.53) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 12-month high of €34.60 ($40.23). The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.89.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

