Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MOGU Inc. provides an online clothing platform. The Company offers fashion, beauty and lifestyle products and accessories. It also focuses on content comprised of live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs and articles covering topics. MOGU Inc. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Meili from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

NASDAQ MOGU opened at $2.85 on Friday. Meili has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $25.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01.

Meili (NASDAQ:MOGU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $32.42 million during the quarter.

Meili Company Profile

Meili Inc develops and operates a fashion e-commerce platform which enables women to find personalized clothing and skin care products. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Beijing, China.

