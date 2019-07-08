Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is an integrated oilfield service company. It engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves and energy infrastructure. The Company’s segment include Contract Land and Directional Drilling Services; Completion and Production Services; Natural Sand Proppant Services and Remote Accommodation Services. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is based in Oklahoma, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Stephens cut shares of Mammoth Energy Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mammoth Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $22.00) on shares of Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.83.

TUSK opened at $7.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.58 million, a PE ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Mammoth Energy Services had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company had revenue of $262.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Mammoth Energy Services’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mammoth Energy Services will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Mammoth Energy Services by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,524 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 148.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,215 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 356.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,547 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 129.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 6,346 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 1,252.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Natural Sand Proppant Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

