Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.98 Million

Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $185.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $187.50 million and the lowest is $185.04 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $138.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 34.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $675.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $674.23 million to $676.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $759.55 million, with estimates ranging from $743.18 million to $776.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $199.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MBUU. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,242,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,227,000 after acquiring an additional 192,588 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth $2,951,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 308,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 73,854 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 282,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,185,000 after buying an additional 73,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,266,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.64 on Monday, hitting $39.39. 166,751 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,771. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $32.09 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $820.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

