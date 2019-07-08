Macquarie Reiterates “$105.00” Price Target for Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Macquarie set a $105.00 price target on Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ATHM. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. CLSA set a $120.00 target price on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Autohome from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.33.

ATHM opened at $85.56 on Thursday. Autohome has a twelve month low of $61.43 and a twelve month high of $117.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Autohome had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 30.85%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 0.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 15.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 211.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 3.8% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 6.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

