Loop Capital Analysts Give Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) a $48.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $304,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,895.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $272,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,683.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,450 shares of company stock worth $858,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.