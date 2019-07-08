Loop Capital Analysts Give Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) a $48.00 Price Target

Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.73.
Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.05 and a fifty-two week high of $42.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.
In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total value of $304,332.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,903,895.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $272,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,043,683.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,450 shares of company stock worth $858,803 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,730 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
