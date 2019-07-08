LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.31 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.31 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the lowest is $3.22 billion. LKQ posted sales of $3.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.94 billion to $13.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. LKQ’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. TheStreet upgraded LKQ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded LKQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a $33.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $31,588.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,923 shares in the company, valued at $388,869.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in LKQ by 33.3% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 22,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in LKQ by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.13. 107,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,458,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.46. LKQ has a 1-year low of $22.74 and a 1-year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.33.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

