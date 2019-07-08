Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Limbach Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LMB) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Limbach’s rating score has improved by 50% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokers have set a one year consensus target price of $12.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Limbach an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have recently commented on LMB. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Limbach from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limbach from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

NASDAQ:LMB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.69. 240 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,492. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Limbach has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Limbach had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Limbach will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director 1347 Investors Llc sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $277,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 1,104,547 shares of company stock valued at $11,244,790 over the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Limbach by 70.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Limbach by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,440 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 12,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

