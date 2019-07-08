Lennar Co. (LEN.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on July 25th

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN.B) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the construction company on Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th.

Shares of LEN.B stock opened at $38.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 13.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45.

Get Lennar alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lennar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.