L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FSTR. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of L.B. Foster and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $279.44 million, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.83. L.B. Foster has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $27.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $150.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.25 million. L.B. Foster had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 11.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that L.B. Foster will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 5.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,597 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 122,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in L.B. Foster by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 44,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

