Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a c+ rating to an a- rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 0.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.63.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 16.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.88%.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $154,948.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,250 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $159,772.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 175,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,457,426.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,787 shares of company stock valued at $2,385,247 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

