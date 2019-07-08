Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) Receives $83.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.74. 78,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,430. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93 and a beta of 0.54. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $50.34 and a one year high of $99.70.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $72.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.98 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 18.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In related news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.51, for a total transaction of $265,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,556.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $67,930.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,281 shares in the company, valued at $154,948.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,787 shares of company stock worth $2,385,247. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 147.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

Further Reading: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.