Kepler Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tomtom in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:TMOAY opened at $5.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50. Tomtom has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $18.03.

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

