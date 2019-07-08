Just Eat (LON:JE) Earns Sell Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Just Eat (LON:JE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price on shares of Just Eat in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Just Eat from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 859 ($11.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 870 ($11.37) price target (down previously from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 803 ($10.49).

Shares of JE opened at GBX 642.20 ($8.39) on Thursday. Just Eat has a 12-month low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 617.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion and a PE ratio of 53.07.

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

