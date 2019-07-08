JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) in a research report report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 30 ($0.39).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Petra Diamonds to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Petra Diamonds from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

PDL stock opened at GBX 20.64 ($0.27) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.88 million and a PE ratio of -1.10. Petra Diamonds has a fifty-two week low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other news, insider Richard Duffy acquired 240,000 shares of Petra Diamonds stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, for a total transaction of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

