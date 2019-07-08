JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€55.00” Price Target for Covestro (ETR:1COV)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays set a €58.00 ($67.44) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.50 ($63.37).

ETR:1COV opened at €43.22 ($50.26) on Friday. Covestro has a 52 week low of €38.43 ($44.69) and a 52 week high of €83.98 ($97.65). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €42.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.57, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a PE ratio of 6.01.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

