Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research note released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RDSA. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 3,175 ($41.49) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,785 ($36.39) to GBX 2,710 ($35.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,982.92 ($38.98).

Shares of LON RDSA opened at GBX 2,586 ($33.79) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 913.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,519.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.16. Royal Dutch Shell has a one year low of GBX 2,209.50 ($28.87) and a one year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

