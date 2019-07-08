IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded IntriCon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ IIN opened at $23.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.23. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $20.95 and a 12 month high of $76.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a market cap of $203.92 million, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.77.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts predict that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIN. Ranger Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at $2,676,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in IntriCon by 869.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 24,206 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,147,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in IntriCon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,616,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in IntriCon by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 15,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

About IntriCon

IntriCon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and distributes body-worn devices in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Body Worn Devices and Hearing Health Direct-To-Consumer. It offers micro-miniature products, microelectronics; micro-mechanical assemblies; high-precision injection-molded plastic components; and assemblies and software solutions for medical biotelemetry devices, hearing healthcare, and professional audio communication devices markets.

