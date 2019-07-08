Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) Price Target Raised to $94.00

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $89.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ICE. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America set a $85.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.26.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $69.69 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.98% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Charles A. Vice sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $1,301,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,941 shares of company stock valued at $11,745,370. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Chemical Bank grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the first quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 27,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,131,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

