Insider Selling: Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Insider Sells 34,225 Shares of Stock

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) insider Stephen J. Farr sold 34,225 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total transaction of $1,643,142.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ZGNX opened at $47.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 9.12. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.43 and a 52 week high of $62.75.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ZGNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zogenix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 12.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,708,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,040,000 after acquiring an additional 524,829 shares during the period. RA Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,854,000 after acquiring an additional 503,400 shares during the period. venBio Select Advisor LLC increased its stake in Zogenix by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 1,975,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,009,000 after acquiring an additional 517,087 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zogenix in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,460,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Zogenix by 321.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 564,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,065,000 after acquiring an additional 430,698 shares during the period.

About Zogenix

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

