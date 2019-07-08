Insider Selling: Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Major Shareholder Sells $73,381.96 in Stock

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $73,381.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,719,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,136,172.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 17,974 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total value of $174,168.06.

On Friday, June 28th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 1,508 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $14,476.80.

On Thursday, June 13th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 5,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.63, for a total value of $54,891.00.

On Tuesday, June 11th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $291,300.00.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 541 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $5,410.00.

On Monday, May 20th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 7,700 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $77,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 6,153 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $61,530.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 2,680 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $26,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 60,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total value of $609,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 30,000 shares of Trecora Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $285,000.00.

Shares of NYSE TREC opened at $9.57 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.10 million. Trecora Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trecora Resources will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 471,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 184,475 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 528,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 262,843 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 533,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21,278 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 503.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.