Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Insider Sells $540,896.62 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) insider David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.86, for a total transaction of $540,896.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,141,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Pendarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $497,881.67.

On Friday, May 3rd, David Pendarvis sold 4,367 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $491,636.86.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $124.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.54. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $124.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $662.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.82 million. ResMed had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 120.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 463,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,197,000 after buying an additional 253,153 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in ResMed by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $756,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,681,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

