Insider Selling: Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Sells $252,313.79 in Stock

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) Director Richard Scott Herren sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $252,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,123.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Richard Scott Herren also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Proofpoint alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Richard Scott Herren sold 844 shares of Proofpoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.77, for a total value of $95,177.88.

Proofpoint stock opened at $124.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Proofpoint Inc has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $131.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.22.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). The company had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.32 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 15.82%. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFPT shares. Bank of America started coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on Proofpoint and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFPT. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Proofpoint by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,460,432 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $474,277,000 after acquiring an additional 137,876 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Proofpoint by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Proofpoint by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 144,637 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,122,000 after buying an additional 32,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Proofpoint by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 925,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,534,000 after buying an additional 371,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Proofpoint by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.