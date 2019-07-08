Insider Selling: Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Insider Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $141,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,033,595.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Nima Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Nima Kelly sold 3,161 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $140,569.67.

On Monday, June 10th, Nima Kelly sold 2,655 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $195,275.25.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Nima Kelly sold 579 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $43,152.87.

On Friday, May 31st, Nima Kelly sold 2,579 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $189,608.08.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $148,180.00.

On Tuesday, May 7th, Nima Kelly sold 2,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $157,740.00.

On Tuesday, April 23rd, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $79,480.00.

On Monday, April 15th, Nima Kelly sold 1,000 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.17, for a total value of $79,170.00.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $71.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Godaddy Inc has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $84.97.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $711.18 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 11.89%. Godaddy’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 630,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Godaddy by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Godaddy by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Godaddy by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on Godaddy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

