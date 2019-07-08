Insider Selling: Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) Insider Sells £1,085,574.40 in Stock

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT) insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total value of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Ashtead Group stock opened at GBX 2,290 ($29.92) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,052.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.85. Ashtead Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,572.50 ($20.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,461 ($32.16).

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ashtead Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.24%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AHT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,388.18 ($31.21).

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.