Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.10 ($86.16).

BOSS stock opened at €57.24 ($66.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 52 week high of €80.64 ($93.77).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

