Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) PT Set at €55.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BOSS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Independent Research set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €74.10 ($86.16).

BOSS stock opened at €57.24 ($66.56) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 17.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.65. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €51.42 ($59.79) and a 52 week high of €80.64 ($93.77).

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

