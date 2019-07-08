HSBC Analysts Give TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) a €31.50 Price Target

HSBC set a €31.50 ($36.63) target price on TLG Immobilien (ETR:TLG) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on TLG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.05) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on TLG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TLG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €28.35 ($32.97).

ETR:TLG opened at €26.45 ($30.76) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €26.66. TLG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €21.14 ($24.58) and a 12 month high of €28.10 ($32.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49.

TLG Immobilien AG operates as a commercial real estate company in Germany. The company is involved in the letting, management, acquisition, development, disposal, and renting of office, retail, and hotel properties. It operates seven hotels. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

