Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) PT Raised to GBX 170

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a research note published on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HOC has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 245 ($3.20) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Hochschild Mining to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 215 ($2.81) to GBX 230 ($3.01) in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Numis Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 217.50 ($2.84).

Shares of Hochschild Mining stock opened at GBX 192.80 ($2.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $986.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.65. Hochschild Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 146.65 ($1.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 211.60 ($2.76).

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

