HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th.

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.09. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 1 year low of $46.20 and a 1 year high of $72.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

