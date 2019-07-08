Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

HRTX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $17.87. 42,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,753. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95.

In other news, Director Waage Christian bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Poyhonen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,679,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 443.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 134,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 109,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

