Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages predict that Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.53). Heron Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.67) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Heron Therapeutics.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.30). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.22% and a negative net margin of 194.43%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 172.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HRTX. ValuEngine lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

HRTX traded down $0.46 on Monday, hitting $17.87. 42,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,753. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $41.55. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.95.

In other news, Director Waage Christian bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.04 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,256. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Poyhonen bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,679,000. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 443.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 134,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 109,819 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 19,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 27,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.